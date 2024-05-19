Entertainment

Diddy Breaks His Silence After Damning Video Of Assault Goes Viral

Diddy issues apology video after video of him beating former girlfriend Cassie Ventura goes viral, Instagram, Diddy. [Screenshot/Instagram/Diddy]

Leena Nasir Entertainment Reporter
Sean ‘Diddy’ combs posted an apology video to his Instagram account, Sunday, just days after a damning video of him abusing his former girlfriend went viral.

CNN released hotel surveillance footage, May 17, showing Diddy dragging Cassie Ventura by the neck in the hallway of a now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, March 5, 2016. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy said in his video. “I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses,” he said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

The 54-year-old continued speaking about the content in the video.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted,” he said.

Diddy said he was “disgusted then,” when he “did it” and went on to say he is still “disgusted now.”

He commented on the steps he has reportedly taken to right his wrongs.

“I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” Diddy said in his video.

The music mogul looked straight into the camera before saying he was “committed to being a better man each and every day.”

Diddy made it clear to fans that he is “not asking for forgiveness” but is “truly sorry.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

The video in question showed Diddy going after Ventura, who he dated from 2007 to 2018, as she was trying to leave their room and get on the hotel elevator with her belongings in her hands. Diddy then entered the frame holding a towel around his waist and ran down the hallway after her. The famous rapper and music mogul grabbed the back of Ventura’s neck, threw her to the floor, then began kicking her while clutching the towel around himself, as seen in the video posted by CNN.

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Dallas Austin, Singer Britney Spears, Rapper P. Diddy and Singer Cassie pose for photos at Cassie's 21st Birthday at Jet Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on September 08, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage for Jet Nightclub)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 07: Cassie Ventura and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter)

Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, at which time Diddy denied any wrongdoing. She has since settled the suit for an undisclosed amount of money. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Appearing To Show Diddy Beat Former Girlfriend)

Combs notably did not mention Ventura directly in his apology video.

 