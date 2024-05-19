Diddy Breaks His Silence After Damning Video Of Assault Goes Viral

Sean ‘Diddy’ combs posted an apology video to his Instagram account, Sunday, just days after a damning video of him abusing his former girlfriend went viral.

CNN released hotel surveillance footage, May 17, showing Diddy dragging Cassie Ventura by the neck in the hallway of a now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, March 5, 2016. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Diddy said in his video. “I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses,” he said.

The 54-year-old continued speaking about the content in the video.

“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted,” he said.

Diddy said he was “disgusted then,” when he “did it” and went on to say he is still “disgusted now.”

He commented on the steps he has reportedly taken to right his wrongs.

“I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask God for his mercy and grace,” Diddy said in his video.

The music mogul looked straight into the camera before saying he was “committed to being a better man each and every day.”

Diddy made it clear to fans that he is “not asking for forgiveness” but is “truly sorry.”

The video in question showed Diddy going after Ventura, who he dated from 2007 to 2018, as she was trying to leave their room and get on the hotel elevator with her belongings in her hands. Diddy then entered the frame holding a towel around his waist and ran down the hallway after her. The famous rapper and music mogul grabbed the back of Ventura’s neck, threw her to the floor, then began kicking her while clutching the towel around himself, as seen in the video posted by CNN.

Ventura filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023, at which time Diddy denied any wrongdoing. She has since settled the suit for an undisclosed amount of money. (RELATED: Video Surfaces Appearing To Show Diddy Beat Former Girlfriend)

Combs notably did not mention Ventura directly in his apology video.