Former Model Crystal McKinney Accuses Diddy Of Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Her In Newly Filed Lawsuit

Former model and winner of MTV’s 1998 Model Mission competition show, Crystal McKinney, reportedly filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy of sexual assault.

McKinney filed documents in New York court, Tuesday, claiming that she was “drugged and sexually assaulted,” by the famous rapper in 2003, after a New York City Men’s Fashion Week event, according to CNN. She was 22 years old at the time. McKinney reportedly claims in the lawsuit that Diddy offered her marijuana at his recording studio, which she alleges was “laced” with “a narcotic or other intoxicating substance.”

She alleges that Diddy could see she was “very intoxicated” and “physically led” her to a bathroom, where he “began kissing her without her consent,” the lawsuit reads according to CNN. McKinney alleges Diddy then “forced her to perform oral sex on him,” the outlet reported.

McKinney alleges in the lawsuit that the incident unfolded after she met Combs at a dinner and he came on to her “in a sexually suggestive manner,” according to CNN. She reportedly claims that she “felt confused but hopeful that Combs would fulfill his promises to help her career,” and he went on to invite her to the studio that evening, where the alleged sexual assault took place.

The court documents allege that McKinney felt “more and more woozy and then lost consciousness,” the outlet reported. She reportedly claims she woke up in a taxi cab that was taking her to the residence where the designer she was then working with lived.

“As her consciousness returned, Plaintiff realized that she had been sexually assaulted by Combs,” the complaint alleges, according to CNN.

Representatives for Bad Boy Records, Sean John Clothing LLC and Universal Music Group Inc. were declared defendants in McKinney’s lawsuit alongside Diddy, CNN reported.

McKinney is suing the defendants under the New York Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law, according to the outlet. The law allows “survivors of gender-motivated acts of violence more time to pursue civil actions by extending the statute of limitations,” according to the New York City Council’s website.

McKinney’s court filing claims the former model became “severely depressed” after the alleged sexual assault, and “experienced alcohol and drug addiction” as she attempted to address the aftermath, CNN reported. She reportedly still experiences mental health struggles and has ceased her career in modeling. She is seeking punitive damages and compensation in the lawsuit, the outlet reported.

This lawsuit comes on the heels of the release of surveillance video from a hotel dating back to 2016, which appears to show Diddy abusing his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Combs apologized in a video posted to social media, Sunday. (RELATED: Alleged Victim And Fellow Celebrities Slam Diddy’s Assault Apology Video)

McKinney’s lawsuit is the seventh such suit filed against Diddy in recent months, six of which contain allegations of sexual assault.