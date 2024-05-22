‘You Women Out There, Y’all Petty’: Charles Barkley Comes To Defense Of Caitlin Clark And Blasts Her Haters

Sir Charles is always keeping it real, and this time it’s about Caitlin Clark.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the “Mind the Game” podcast, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James talked about Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and the shine that she’s brought towards the WNBA. He also chimed in on the criticism of the 22-year-old, saying that it’s “the weirdest thing in the world.” (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Hit With Technical Foul After Blasting Referee With F-Bomb)

Well, basketball legend and current analyst Charles Barkley relayed off what “The King” said, going on a rant Wednesday night during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” pregame show while looking directly into the camera. He agreed with James, and then on to take up for Clark and blast her haters.