Chicago Bulls Hilariously Go Into Full Out Petty Mode To Make Sure They Don’t Help Out LeBron: REPORT

The Bulls scored major cool points for this one!

When it comes to cold-blooded competition, NBA legend Michael Jordan has one of the best reputations around, and if this report happens to be true, the Chicago Bulls are right there with him. (RELATED: ‘You Women Out There, Y’all Petty’: Charles Barkley Comes To Defense Of Caitlin Clark And Blasts Her Haters)

According to a recent report from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pinchus, it’s apparently a known fact around the NBA that Chicago owner Jerry Reinsdorf outright refuses to make a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers because … get this … he doesn’t want to help out LeBron James (LMAO). And it’s completely understandable as Reinsdorf wants to protect the legacy of Michael Jordan, who won six championships with the Bulls.

“Their owner doesn’t want LeBron infringing upon Michael’s legacy… The intel is that they’re just not gonna help LeBron,” said Pinchus.

WATCH:

“Their owner doesn’t want LeBron infringing upon Michael’s legacy… The intel is that they’re just not gonna help LeBron.” — Eric Pincus on why it’s unlikely the Bulls trade with the Lakers (via Buha’s Block/YT) pic.twitter.com/APQGo3aYje — Witness King James (@WITNESSKJ) May 21, 2024

Eric Pincus on why it’s unlikely the Bulls trade with the Lakers: “Their owner doesn’t want LeBron infringing upon Michael’s legacy… the intel is that they’re just not gonna help LeBron.” (via @EricPincus, @jovanbuha) pic.twitter.com/VMekgVZnZL — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 21, 2024

I’m curious to know if Jerry Reinsdorf would have this same energy if LeBron wanted to join the Chicago Bulls (LOL) … just something to think about, and just me stirring the pot.

Hey, if we’re being petty, let’s get it!