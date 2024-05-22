Video Shows Deputy Breaking Car Window To Save Toddler From Heat

A video shows a Florida deputy breaking a car window to save a toddler from the heat Monday, New York Post reported.

A Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy shattered a car window to rescue a toddler from a locked vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Florida, according to the New York Post. The incident, recorded and shared by the Sheriff’s Office, occurred after a woman, who claimed to own the car, told the deputy that the car was off with the keys inside and the toddler had been in the hot car for about 10 minutes. The temperature that day reached 80 degrees.

In response to the situation, the deputy announced his intention to break the window, despite the woman’s protests. He used a window-breaker tool and his collapsible baton to quickly shatter the glass and safely remove the child from the vehicle, the outlet stated. The toddler was reported to be in good health after the rescue, despite the potentially lethal conditions. (RELATED: Toddler Of Florida Cop Shoots Himself At Family Home With Mom’s Gun, Police Say)

Temperatures inside a car can escalate rapidly, especially in Florida’s climate. Research indicates that the interior of a car parked in 90-degree weather can rise to 109 degrees in just 10 minutes and reach a deadly 133 degrees within an hour, according to the New York Post. Texas and Florida have the highest number of hot-car deaths in the nation, highlighting the critical need for increased awareness and preventive measures to protect vulnerable individuals from such dangerous situations.