‘Morale Sucks’: Charles Barkley Blasts His Bosses As ‘Clowns’ And Keeps It Real Amid ‘Inside The NBA’ Possibly Ending

It sucks that this is happening.

Charles Barkley kept it absolutely real Thursday amid the possibility of the legendary TNT show “Inside The NBA” ending as NBC is reportedly buying the television rights to the National Basketball Association.

While speaking on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Sir Charles was completely blunt regarding his TNT bosses and how they “screwed this up.” If the deal goes through, it would be the end of “Inside the NBA,” the iconic basketball show that features Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith, with next season being its last run.

“Morale sucks. Plain and simple,” said Barkley. “I just feel so bad for the people I work with, Dan. These people have families, and I just really feel bad for them right now. You know, these people I work with, they screwed this thing up clearly, and we don’t have zero idea of what’s going to happen.”

WATCH:

Charles Barkley says morale sucks amid the uncertainty of “Inside the NBA” moving forward. And discusses the possibility of hiring the crew to his production company, continuing to do the show, and selling it. pic.twitter.com/gLoiKm7SM3 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 23, 2024

Damn, this sucks so bad … like, if this deal goes through, what the hell are we gonna watch on those late weeknights?

Tuesday and Thursday nights are where it’s at when it comes to watching sports, which I do plenty of. To be honest, I don’t even remember the last time I missed an edition of “Inside the NBA.” I watch a lot of basketball.

Now what the hell am I gonna do? What the hell are WE gonna do? (RELATED: Cavaliers Fire JB Bickerstaff After Losing In Near Sweep To Celtics, Though The Move Makes Zero Sense: REPORT)

What a major loss for the culture.