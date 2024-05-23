Cavaliers Fire JB Bickerstaff After Losing In Near Sweep To Celtics, Though The Move Makes Zero Sense: REPORT

And this is why Cleveland is Cleveland.

This season, the Cleveland Cavaliers had their first appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals in six years, but despite the progression, the franchise decided Thursday morning to fire their head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, according to ESPN.

The 45-year-old Bickerstaff rebuilt the Cavs as we see today, winning a solid 99 games in the last two campaigns for the organization. But Cleveland’s hierarchy, for whatever reason, obviously wasn’t happy with him and now are looking for somebody who they believe will take them further into the postseason. (RELATED: Chicago Bulls Hilariously Go Into Full Out Petty Mode To Make Sure They Don’t Help Out LeBron: REPORT)

Bickerstaff tallied a 170-159 (.517) record with the Cavaliers in five seasons as the head coach.

Finishing 48-34 this season, the Cavaliers earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, advancing to the conference semifinals after defeating the Orlando Magic in an intense seven-game series in the first round. However, Cleveland was beaten down by Boston, 4-1, in the next series.

ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers dismissed coach JB Bickerstaff on Thursday. Bickerstaff led Cavs to conference semifinals and won 99 regular-season games in past two years, but change comes with hope of advancing deeper. pic.twitter.com/fxl7FJPdQ9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2024

I’m not really getting this move from the Cavaliers.

Every year, there’s been a progression from Bickerstaff, and isn’t that what you want?

2020-21: 22-50 (Didn’t Make Playoffs)

22-50 (Didn’t Make Playoffs) 2021-22: 44-38 (Didn’t Make Playoffs)

44-38 (Didn’t Make Playoffs) 2022-23: 51-31 (Lost In First Round)

51-31 (Lost In First Round) 2023-24: 48-34 (Lost In Semifinals)

Okay, so he lost three more games in 2023-24 than he did in 2022-23, but to me, that doesn’t even matter because he got to the conference semifinals — the first berth for the Cavs in SIX FRIGGIN’ YEARS.

You’d think Cleveland would like success and progression since it doesn’t happen much in that God-forsaken town. But I guess not.