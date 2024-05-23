Frontier Airlines CEO Pushes For Regulation Of Airport Wheelchair Service Due To ‘Rampant Abuse’

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle raised concerns Thursday about the misuse of wheelchair services provided by airlines, and pointed out a growing issue within the industry, CNBC reported.

Speaking at a Wings Club luncheon in New York, Biffle said that while many passengers request wheelchair assistance at the beginning of a flight, fewer seem to require it upon arrival. He observed instances where, for example, 20 passengers might need wheelchairs to board the aircraft, but only three would use them at their destination, according to CNBC.

“There is massive, rampant abuse of special services. There are people using wheelchair assistance who don’t need it at all,” Biffle said, the outlet stated.“We are healing so many people.”

Frontier Airlines CEO urges crackdown of ‘rampant abuse’ of airport wheelchair service https://t.co/jaEdp5F7Wo — CNBC (@CNBC) May 23, 2024

Biffle claims the misuse not only incurs costs — between $30 and $35 per use according to him — but also causes delays for passengers who genuinely need assistance, CNBC reported. Biffle’s comments reflect a broader concern about the integrity of services intended for travelers with disabilities and come amidst discussions on how to better regulate and manage these accommodations. (RELATED: ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Wheelchair Dancer Dead At 52 With Unconfirmed Cause of Death)

“Everyone should be entitled to it who needs it, but you park in a handicapped space they will tow your car and fine you,” he told CNBC. “There should be the same penalty for abusing these services.”

These discussions occur in the context of recent proposals by the Transportation Department to implement stricter regulations. These are aimed at preventing damage to wheelchairs by airport ground handlers and ensuring prompt assistance for travelers with disabilities.