‘I Would Have Been Dead In 8 Months’: ‘Seinfeld’ Actor Michael Richards Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

“Seinfeld” actor Michael Richards, who played Kramer on the hit sitcom, revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the summer of 2018.

The famous actor wrote about his health scare in his upcoming memoir, “Entrances and Exits,” slated for release June 4. Richards said he went in for a routine check up and was told he had high PSA levels. He was diagnosed with stage 1 prostate cancer shortly thereafter, according to People. “It had to be contained quickly,” Richards said. “I had to go for the full surgery. If I hadn’t, I probably would have been dead in about eight months,” he said, according to People.

Richards said his biopsy didn’t look good, and his doctor recommended surgery to remove the entire prostate.

He explained the impact of hearing this medical update.

“I thought. well, this is my time. I’m ready to go,” Richards told People.

“But then my son came to mind just a few seconds later and I heard myself saying, “I’ve got a 9-year-old and I’d like to be around for him. Is there any way I can get a little more life going?”

Richards said that being forced to face his mortality inspired him to write a memoir about his life. He had material pre-written and this health scare motivated him to take the next steps.

“I had over 40 journals I’d kept over the years and wanted to do a full review of my life,” he said, according to People.

“I’m turning 75, so maybe wanting to do that is something that comes with being my age.”

Richards explained the significance of what he shared through his memoir.

"I wanted to connect with feelings and memory. I'm surprised at how much I was able to remember," he said.

Fans wanting to learn more about his medical journey and his path toward healing can access “Entrances and Exits,” June 4.