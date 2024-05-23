NHL Bringing In Some Of The Best Stanley Cup Playoff TV Ratings In League History: REPORT

Good on the NHL!

The NHL is currently seeing some of the best playoff television ratings that they’ve ever had in league history, and making it even more impressive, the numbers are coming from the first two rounds of the postseason — just imagine what it’s going to be like for the Conference and Stanley Cup Finals.

Through the first two rounds, the NHL has brought in an average of 1.16 million viewers, a 9% increase from the 2023 postseason, according to a report from the Associated Press. (RELATED: New Jersey Devils Bringing On Sheldon Keefe As Next Head Coach: REPORT)

The numbers are even more glorious for the NHL when you examine the NBA’s numbers, with their playoff figures being down a whopping 11% this season. Both leagues’ playoffs are being broadcasted on the same networks (ESPN, TNT).

In the United States, the NHL’s first round averaged a tally of 934,000 viewers, becoming the second-most watched in league history.

The first-round Game 7 matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, which was an absolute thriller that didn’t end until overtime, had 3.22 million viewers tune in via ABC. Those landmark ratings made the game the most-watched first-round contest for the NHL since 2012.

I’m happy for the NHL, it’s about time this league started poppin’ off more … and I like to think it has to do with my Florida Panthers doing their thing.

GO CATS!