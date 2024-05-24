Angel Reese Takes Outright Petty Shot At Caitlin Clark And Her Effect On The WNBA

Seriously, Angel?

Angel Reese, a rookie forward for the Chicago Sky, has thrown some fuel on the flames of her rivalry with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark after taking an outright petty shot at the WNBA’s No. 1 overall pick Thursday night on Twitter.

Chicago squared off against the New York Liberty, giving them their first defeat of the campaign after getting a 90-81 victory. Selected with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Reese tallied 13 points and nine rebounds. (RELATED: ‘Morale Sucks’: Charles Barkley Blasts His Bosses As ‘Clowns’ And Keeps It Real Amid ‘Inside The NBA’ Possibly Ending)

But instead of just celebrating and moving on to the next game, Reese took the win as a chance to take a jab at Clark and her effect on the league.

“And that’s on getting a WIN in a packed area not just cause of one player on our charter flight,” tweeted Clark in a post that’s since been deleted.

Incredibly disheartening to see Angel Reese attack Caitlin Clark like this. Just entirely baseless and distasteful. The tweet screams jealousy and insecurity. Although, Caitlin Clark probably deserved this given she has white, straight, pretty & tall-privilege. Right, @sunny? pic.twitter.com/CHfIDNOCRo — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 24, 2024

Man, this is what Charles Barkley was just talking about regarding women hating on Caitlin Clark.

And here goes Angel Reese doing exactly that. (LMAO)

Look, I’ve criticized Caitlin Clark in the past based on performance, but y’all gotta stop this petty stuff. It’s just blatant hate and jealousy at this point, it couldn’t be more obvious.

Y’all are gonna be so mad when Clark gets a 100% hold of the WNBA game and the Fever puts just a little talent around her … it’s over from there.