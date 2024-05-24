Dave Chappelle Urges Americans To Fight Antisemitism During Show In The United Arab Emirates

Comedian Dave Chappelle offered an unusual take during a stand-up comedy show in the United Arab Emirates, urging Americans to fight antisemitism so Jews don’t feel they need protection from Israel.

Chappelle worked the crowd during Thursday’s comedy set in Abu Dhabi, telling the packed house that he believes Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Loud cheers and shouts of encouragement filled the room during his performance, as he encouraged Americans to do their part to make sure Jews are safer, to help them realize they don’t need to rely on Israel.

Chappelle made a statement even before he took the stage at the Etihad Arena for his live show. DJ Trauma, who has been accompanying Chappelle on this tour, warmed the crowd up by playing the song “My Blood Is Palestinian” by Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf. The crowd responded with cheers of approval.

The famous comedian also offered a sign of solidarity with the UAE by wearing their symbol, a falcon crest, on his arm, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chappelle touched on a variety of different topics during his set, but the energy really ignited when he mentioned the war in Gaza, which prompted a woman in the audience to loudly scream, “Free Palestine!” as the crowd roared its support.

At one point during his time on stage, Chappelle joked about the way Jews toast when they drink, with the famous comedian gesturing while saying, “l’chaim” (Hebrew for “to life”), according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: George Clooney’s Wife Co-Authored Report Backing ICC Warrant For Netanyahu)

Chappelle peppered his comedy show with a few jokes about the UAE’s surveillance network and quipped about the country’s laws against homosexuality, but he avoided diving deeply into local politics.

The famous comedian did draw a few boos from the crowd when he touched on the upcoming election in the United States. The mere mention of President Joe Biden, who has taken a promised “ironclad” support for Israel, irked the crowd, and they weren’t shy about letting him know it.

The mention of Donald Trump’s name drew a few cheers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.