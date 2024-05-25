Chris Pratt Reveals Shock Over How He Spent His First Hollywood Paycheck

Chris Pratt revealed how he spent his first Hollywood paycheck during a Friday interview with Sirius XM’s “Sway in the Morning.”

The actor famous for starring in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic Park” movies reflected on his first substantial paycheck. Pratt described his initial shock as well as a quick realization of the fleeting nature of his newfound wealth.

“I was under the impression that I would never run out of money,” Pratt told Sway Calloway. “The first paycheck I got, I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ I mean, you know, I had lived on very little money for a long time, so the first big job I got — I remember it was called a Schedule F job, and this was, like, a TV movie — I got paid $75,000 and I was like, ‘I’m never gonna wait [tables] again. Fuck you bitches, I am leaving,'”

His excitement, however, was short-lived as he watched the money disappear within two months, largely due to extensive travel.

“About two months later, I was like, ‘Where’d that money go?'” Pratt continued. “I went back to Maui, I went to Australia, I traveled the world. I was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna probably invest, I’m probably gonna get a yacht.’ I didn’t know how, that was just a crazy amount of money to me. I never could have possibly imagined making that amount of money and it went very quickly.”

Pratt added that being financially smart was something he had never considered due to a lack of financial acumen.

“We never had any money growing up. No one ever taught me financial literacy. I didn’t know what to do with money. It was, like, it would come in, I would spend it,” he explained. “It took a good amount of time for me to kinda stop and say, ‘All right, I gotta get wise about this. I have to think about, ‘What am I gonna do? How am I gonna get to the point to where if I stop working one day, I’ll still be okay, my family will be okay?'”