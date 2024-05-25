EXCLUSIVE: Trump Campaign Launches Veterans Coalition Ahead Of Memorial Day

The Trump campaign will launch “Veterans and Military Families for Trump” on Sunday, which is a coalition with over 175 endorsements from decorated Veterans, Gold Star families and more ahead of Memorial Day, the Daily Caller has first learned.

The campaign release for Sunday, obtained Saturday by the Caller, states:

Today, President Donald J. Trump announces, “Veterans and Military Families for Trump”, a Coalition with over 175 endorsements from decorated Veterans, Gold Star families, and heroes who love our country. This and every Memorial Day we honor and pay tribute to those patriots of service who have died. This somber day of remembrance should also inspire us to reflect and be grateful for those of service who remain and those still serving today while risking everything to defend our great nation.

The campaign says the coalition is launching ahead of Memorial Day, and will send out a release touting Trump’s military record compared to President Joe Biden and heavily criticizing Biden’s role as Commander-in-chief.

“UNLIKE BIDEN, PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS HONORED AMERICA’S VETERANS,” the release will read. Followed by another bullet point that states: “Meanwhile, President Trump made historic accomplishments for America’s veterans.”

The release goes on to mention healthcare for veterans, improving benefits for veterans, preventing veteran suicide and providing better mental health care, and reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The campaign then rips Biden for his treatment of gold star families, saying his policy mistakes have emboldened terrorists, and saying Biden has chosen to politicize the U.S. military.

“To every Veteran, ‘you are America’s greatest living heroes, and we will cherish you now, always, and forever,” Trump states in the release.

Here Are Trump’s Veterans and Military Families for Trump Endorsees:

Graham Allen, Staff Sergeant (E-6) – U.S. Army, SC Ryan Aument, State Senator; Captain – U.S. Army, PA Brian Babin, U.S. Representative (TX-36); Captain – U.S. Air Force, TX Jim Baird, U.S. Representative (IN-04); First Lieutenant – U.S. Army, IN Al Baldasaro, Former NH State Representative; First Sargeant – U.S. Marine Corps, NH Jim Banks, U.S. Representative (IN-03); Supply Corps Officer – U.S. Navy Reserve, IN Jake Banta, State Representative; U.S. Navy Seal (E-5), PA Kelly Barnett, Gold Star Family; Mother of U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover, UT David Basulto, Sergeant – U.S. Army, AZ Jack Bergman, U.S. Representative (MI-01); Commander of Marine Forces North/Marine Forces Reserve, Lieutenant General – U.S. Marine Corps, MI Brad Bieghler, Information Technology Officer, OH Cynthia Bieghler, Captain – U.S. Marine Corps, OH Hugh Blackwell, State House Representative; U.S. Army Reserve, NC Paul Bodine, Trump Caucus Captain; E1, NV Kevin Bojarski, Staff Sergeant – U.S. Army National Guard, OH Sonny Borrelli, State Senate LD30; Gunnery Sergeant – U.S. Marine Corps, AZ Mike Bost, U.S. Representative (IL-12); Corporal (E-4) – U.S. Marine Corps, IL Coral Briseno, Gold Star Family; Mother of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Humberto Sanchez, IN Danny Britt, State Senator; Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Army National Guard, NC Mark Brody, State House Representative; U.S. Navy Reserve, NC Vern Buchanan, U.S. Representative (FL-16); U.S. Air Force – Air National Guard, FL Tyrone Buchanan, Community Member Warrant Officer, NV Larry Bucshon, U.S. Representative (IN-08); Serviceman – U.S. Navy Reserve, IN David Burck, Corporal, Military Police, U.S. Marine Corps, FL Chad Canton, Seabee – U.S. Navy, EOCN; Founder of Operation Free Nation, SC Mike Carey, U.S. Representative (OH-15); U.S. Army National Guard, OH David Clark, State Representative; U.S. Army, GA Andrew Clyde, U.S. Representative (GA-9); Commander – U.S. Navy, GA Walter Conner Sr., Colonel – U.S. Marine Corps, NJ Elijah Crane, U.S. Representative (AZ-2); U.S. Navy SEAL, AZ Patrick Cubbage, Paratrooper – U.S. Army, 11th Special Forces Group, Green Beret, PA Warren Daniel, State Senator – U.S. Army, NC Stephe Davi, Volunteer Warrant Officer, NV Warren Davidson, U.S. Representative (OH-8); Infantryman – U.S. Army, OH Francis DeBois, Command Sergeant – U.S. Army, FL Sam DeMarco, Allegheny City Councilman; Lance Corporal – U.S. Marine Corps, PA Danielle Downs, Senior Master Sergeant (E-4) – U.S. Air Force, OH Jessie Jane Duff, Gunnery Sergeant – U.S. Marine Corps, DC Cris Dush, State Senator; Master Sergeant (E-7) – U.S. Air Force, PA Jake Ellzey, U.S. Representative (TX-10); Lieutenant – U.S. Navy, TX Pat Fallon, U.S. Representative (TX-4); Captain – U.S. Air Force, TX Scott Fitzgerald, U.S. Representative (WI-05); Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Army Reserve, WI C. Scott Franklin, U.S. Representative (FL-18); Commander – U.S. Navy, FL Brian Gamble, Petty Officer 3rd Class FA/FO Specialist – U.S. Navy, FL Mike Garcia, U.S. Representative (CA-27); Lieutenant Commander – U.S. Navy, CA Stacy Garrity, State Treasurer; U.S Army Reserve Colonel, PA Mark “OZ” Geist, Benghazi Hero; U.S. Marine Corps, CO Sean George, Founder, Beard Vet Coffee – U.S. Marine Corps, NE John Gillette, State Rep. LD30, Command Sergeant Major – U.S. Army, AZ Ed Goodwin, State House Representative – U.S. Air Force, NC Ken Gray, Assemblyman, NV39; Chief Master Sergeant – U.S. Air Force, NV Mark Green, U.S. Representative (TN-07); Major – U.S. Army, TN Elbert Guillory, Ret. YN2, Petty Officer 2nd Class – U.S. Navy, LA Brett Guthrie, U.S. Representative (KY-02) Field Artillery Officer – U.S. Army, KY Jeff Hadden, Soldier Valley Spirits, U.S. Army, NE Kris Hager, Gold Star Father of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Joshua R. Hager, FL Joseph Hall, Specialist – U.S. Army, Lead Pastor at Crossroads Church, IA Joe Hamm, State Representative; Specialist – Pennsylvania Army National Guard, PA Bobby Hanig, State Senator; U.S. Army, NC Phil Harding, Colonel – U.S. Air Force, MS Kelly Hastings, State House Representative; Captain – U.S. Marine Corps & Reserve, NC Mario Herrera, USMC, RNHA Regional Director, WI Clay Higgins, U.S. Representative (LA-03); Staff Sergeant – U.S. Army, LA Blaine Hold, CEO of Irascible Strategies, General – U.S. Air Force, ID Darin Hoover, Gold Star Family; Father of U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover, UT Wesley Hunt, U.S. Representative (TX-38); Captain – U.S. Army, TX Darrell Issa, U.S. Representative (CA-48); Captain – U.S. Army, CA Nathan Jackson, Former Arizona GOP Second Vice Chairman, AZ Ronny Jackson, U.S. Representative (TX-13); Rear Admiral – U.S. Navy, TX John James, U.S. Representative (MI-10); Ranger-Qualified Aviation Officer – U.S. Army, MI Jesus Jimenez, U.S. Army, TX Bill Johnson, U.S. Representative (OH-06); Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Air Force, OH Cheryl Jules, Gold Star Family; Aunt of U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Nicole Gee, CA Keith Kellogg, Former National Security Advisor; Lieutenant General – U.S. Army, VA Trent Kelly, U.S. Representative (MS-01); Major General – U.S. Army National Guard, MS John King, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner; Major General – U.S. Army, GA Nick LaLota, U.S. Representative (NY-01); Lieutenant – U.S. Navy, NY Frank LaRose, Veteran; Ohio Secretary of State, OH Michael Larraza, State Senator; Corporal – U.S Marine Corps, NC James Livingston, Major General – U.S. Marine Corps, SC Bob Livingston, Major General – U.S. Marine Corps, SC Michael Logue, Veterans for Trump; Corporal – U.S. Marine Corps, OH Steve Loomis, Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Army, OH Herman Lopez, Gold Star Family; Father of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, CA Alicia Lopez, Gold Star Family; Mother of U.S. Marine Corps Corporal Hunter Lopez, CA Don Loren, Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense; Former Assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Rear Admiral – U.S. Navy, VA Barry Loudermilk, U.S. Representative (GA-11); Communications Operations Specialist – U.S. Air Force, GA Jarrod Lowery, State House Representative; U.S. Marine Corps, NC Anna Paulina Luna, U.S. Representative (FL-13); Airfield Management Specialist – U.S. Air Force, Zach Mako, Chief Warrant Officer – U.S. Army, PA Rob Maness, Colonel – U.S. Air Force, MS David Marshall, State Rep. LD7; U.S. Air Force, AZ Rey Martinez, State Representative; Petty Officer 1st Class – U.S. Navy, GA David Martinez, Former Police Officer; Veteran, GA Reynaldo “Rey” Martinez, State Representative; U.S. Navy, GA Brian Mast, Chair of Veterans and Military Families for Trump; U.S. Representative (FL-21); Staff Sergeant – U.S. Army, FL Douglas Mastriano, State Senator; Colonel – U.S. Army, PA Richard McArthur, Assemblyman NV4; Air Force, NV Jim McCollum, Gold Star Family; Father of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum, WY Derrick McCollum, State Representative, GA Rich McCormick, U.S. Representative (GA-06); Commander – U.S. Marine Corps, GA Dave McCormick, U.S. Senate Candidate, Captain – U.S. Army, PA Chuck McDougald, Veterans for Trump; Captain – U.S. Army Green Berets, CA Steven McEwen, Santa Cruz GOP Chair, AZ Ashley McTaggart, Technical Sergeant – U.S. Air Force, OH Rob Mercuri, State Representative; Captain – U.S. Army, PA Lawrence Michels, Trump Caucus Captain; U.S. Navy, NV Max Miller, U.S. Representative (OH-07); Corporal – U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, OH Cory Mills, U.S. Representative (FL-07); 82nd Airborne Division – U.S. Army FL Barry Moore, U.S. Representative (AL-02); Alabama National Guard, AL Tom Morrissey, Former AZGOP Chair & Former Payson Mayor, AZ Jim Muhr, Purple Heart & Silver Star – U.S. Army, AZ Troy Nehls, U.S. Representative (TX-22); U.S. Army Reserve, TX Eric Nelson, State Representative; Sergeant (E-5) U.S Marines, PA Steve Nikoui, Gold Star Family; Father of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, CA Dennis Normile, Operation Enduring Freedom; U.S. Army, OH Scott O’Grady, Captain – U.S. Air Force, TX Bruce Parks, Washoe GOP Chairman; U.S. Army, NV Tracy Pennycuick, State Senator; Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Army, PA Richard Pennycuick, Colonel – U.S. Army, PA Scott Perry, U.S. Representative (PA-10); Commander – Pennsylvania National Guard, PA Ronald Persely, U.S. Army, NV August Pfluger, U.S. Representative (TX-11); Colonel – U.S. Air Force, TX Lawrence Pollak, Commander of the Jewish War Veterans Post #44, OH Larry Potts, State House Representative; U.S. Air Force, NC Grant Quezada, Founding Fathers Collective, AZ Ron Rabin, Colonel – U.S. Army, NC Paul Renner, Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives; Commander – U.S. Navy, FL Guy Reschenthaler, U.S. Representative (PA-14); JAG Attorney – U.S. Navy, PA Dennis Riddell, State House Representative; U.S. Navy Reserve, NC Don Roberts, U.S. Air Force, OH Mark Rody, SGM – U.S. Army (Retired); MS Hal Rogers, U.S. Representative (KY-22); Kentucky and North Carolina National Guard, KY Wendy Rogers, State Senate LD7; U.S. Air Force, AZ E. Brian Rose, Past President of Jackson County MS Republican Club; Joint Combat Camera Team – U.S. Air Force, MS Greg Rothman, State Senator; Staff Sergeant – U.S. Marine Corps, PA Peter Samuolis, Veteran, NV John Sauls, State House Representative; U.S. Army, NC Gary Sayre, First Sergeant – U.S. Marine Corps, NV Gregg Schiffbauer, Community Member; Past Commander; Solera Veterans and First Responders, NV Mark Schmitz, Gold Star Family; Father of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, MO Jaclyn Schmitz, Gold Star Family; Stepmother of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, MO Keith Self, U.S. Representative (TX-03); Special Forces/Ranger; Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Army, TX Darin Selnick, Senior Advisor to Concerned Veterans for America; Captain – U.S. Air Force, CA Tony Shaffer, President, London Center, Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Army Reserve, NY Christy Shamblin, Gold Star Family; Mother-in-Law of U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Nicole Gee, CA Orlando Sonza, Candidate for U.S. Representative (OH-01) (Infantry and Finance Officer – U.S. Army); OH Howard Stein, Veteran, Trump Caucus Captain, NV W. Gregory Steube, U.S. Representative (FL-17); JAG Corps – U.S. Army, FL Chris Stickan, Captain – U.S. Army, OH Charles Strange, Gold Star Family; Father of Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Strange of Philadelphia, PA Elizabeth Strange, Gold Star Family; Mother of Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Strange of Philadelphia, PA Brad Thomas, Veteran, State Representative; GA Michael Thornton, Vietnam Veteran; Lieutenant – U.S. Navy, TX William Timmons, U.S. Representative (SC-04); JAG Officer and Captain, South Carolina Air National Guard, SC Richard Toal, Warrent Officer, NV Chris Turner, Corporal – U.S. Marine Corps, TN Steve Tyson, State House Representative; U.S. Army, NC Carolyn Uecker, Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Air Force, OH Michael Uecker, Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Air Force, OH Derrick Van Orden, U.S. Representative (WI-03); Senior Chief – U.S. Navy, WI JD Vance, United States Senator; U.S. Marine Corps, OH Michael Waltz, U.S. Representative (FL-06); Colonel, Green Beret – U.S National Guard, FL Barry Ward, Captain, U.S. Army, CA Bill Ward, State House Representative; U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve, NC Shawn Welch, Colonel, U.S. Army, PA Brad Wenstrup, U.S. Representative (OH-02); Colonel – U.S. Army Reserve Medical Service Corps, OH Allen West, Lieutenant Colonel – U.S. Army, TX Brandon Williams, U.S. Representative (NY-22); Lieutenant – U.S. Navy, NY Dr. Cordie Williams, Corporal – U.S. Marine Corps, NY Peter Wilson, Chairman – Harrison County GOP; U.S. Army, MS David Wilson, U.S. Army, NV Joe Wilson, U.S. Representative (SC-02); Colonel – U.S. Army Reserves, South Carolina Army National Guard, SC Steve Womack, U.S. Representative (AR-03); Colonel – Arkansas National Guard, AR Ryan Zinke, U.S. Representative (MT-01); Commander – U.S. Navy, MT Mark LaJoye, Former Candidate for Muscogee County Sheriff; Intelligence and Special Operations – U.S. Army, GA



“It is an honor to support Donald J. Trump for President of the United States. As a 32-year military veteran who served as an infantryman in combat multiple times, and who served in the White House, I know what it means to have a resolute, confident, fearless leader as Commander in Chief. Donald J. Trump is that man. Without equivocation, he has my full support,” Keith Kellogg, Lt. Gen. (Ret) and Former National Security Advisor told the Caller.

The campaign is launching a website for the Veterans and Military Families for Trump coalition, veterans.donaldjtrump.com, where veterans and military families can learn more about how to get involved with the campaign ahead of the election.