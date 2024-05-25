Wild Video Shows Car Rollover On Busy Highway After Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep

A wild video captured by a motorist’s dashcam Friday and shared with FOX2 Detroit shows the moment an SUV suddenly rolled over amidst heavy traffic on I-94 in Michigan.

The vehicle’s 26-year-old driver reportedly fell asleep around 6:30 a.m. Friday while driving in the right lane, according to police. The car subsequently veered off into the shoulder before careening and skidding across traffic, then rolling over and coming to a stop in front of another car, according to FOX2 Detroit.

The video starts with the dashcam driver going west on I-94 and underneath an overpass before moving into the far-left lane. Meanwhile, an SUV ahead in the right lane begins swerving erratically.

The SUV then veers up a grass embankment beyond the highway’s shoulder, swerves and skids in the grass, tips on its right wheels and flips all the way across the three-lane road. Luckily, before smashing into the jersey barrier and ending back upright directly in front of the dashcam motorist, the SUV narrowly missed striking the back of a pickup truck.

As a result of the crash, the passenger was ejected and the female driver was seen, apparently unconscious, hanging out of the driver’s side window, FOX2 Detroit reported. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows SUV Crushing Passengers After It Rolls Over During ‘Street Takeover’)

A passenger told police that the woman veered off the road and up the embankment after falling asleep. https://t.co/scB9PvwPRN pic.twitter.com/j2jxX4Irlu — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) May 24, 2024

Police said the passenger sustained minor injuries but the driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, according to FOX2 Detroit.

Authorities closed I-94 for several hours to clean up the accident but later reopened it, the outlet reported.

The motorist who sent the dashcam video to FOX2 Detroit requested not to be named.