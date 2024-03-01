Video Shows Fire Truck Swerve To Avoid Car, Slam Into Building

Security camera footage captured a fire truck swerving into a Long Island furniture store to avoid hitting a car on Friday.

The fire truck was responding to a report of a burning smell in a building when the incident occurred at around 11:30 a.m., according to NBC New York and the Long Island Herald.

In the video, the Rockville Centre truck can be seen making an abrupt left turn behind a white SUV, which seemingly didn’t notice the vehicle approaching.

The fire truck then swerves into a furniture store on the corner of the block, barreling through the brick exterior. The video also shows the back of the truck hitting the white SUV. Another SUV was reportedly sandwiched between the building and the truck, NBC noted. (RELATED: Icy Neighborhood Street Makes 20,000-Pound Fire Truck Tokyo Drift In Near Disaster).

The moment a #Rockville Centre fire truck, responding to a all, crashed into a furniture store. Miraculously there were no serious injuries #nbc4ny @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/NcVlrlRpJS — Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) March 1, 2024

Two people inside the building and three first responders on the firetruck were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries, while the driver of the white SUV refused medical attention, NBC reported.

It took nearly three hours to ensure the building was stable enough to remove the fire truck after the incident, according to ABC7.

“[They] all had minor injuries,” Tony Rugolo, the Chief of the Rockville Centre Fire Department, told Pix 11. “It was a pretty horrific accident. When you look at the scene, it’s a miracle.”