‘Round Of Applause … Is Pretty Staggering’: UFC 302 Crowd Erupts Into Wild Cheers Over Trump

The crowd at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 302 match Saturday evening erupted into a massive cheer as former President Donald Trump walked out into the audience with UFC CEO Dana White.

Video footage posted to X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the eruption of applause from the crowd as Trump was seen being ushered to his seat by White. Commentators for the matchup could be overheard stating that Trump was receiving a standing ovation from fans, with some seen reaching out to shake the former president’s hand as he passed by. (RELATED: Dana White Says ‘This Motherf*cker Will Burn’ Before He Lets Joe Rogan Get Fired From UFC)

“Well you had a sneaking suspicion that former President Trump would be in the building for UFC 302, he is a rabid mixed martial arts fan. I kinda feel like he’s betting on these fights when he’s not here,” one commentator stated.

“Boy, the round of applause he’s getting right now is pretty staggering and you had to imagine that’s what was going to happen,” Rogan added in response.

As Trump took his seat for the event, chants from the crowd saying “Fuck Joe Biden” were heard echoing throughout the building.

Donald Trump gets a standing ovation at UFC 302 after being convicted of a made-up crime in a kangaroo court led by a corrupt judge. Trump raised over $50 million yesterday.@JoeRogan: “The round of applause he’s getting right now is pretty staggering.” pic.twitter.com/1sfwVSuACk — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 2, 2024

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers and former US President Donald Trump are among those in attendance for UFC 302 in Newark. pic.twitter.com/qu69masYoa — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 2, 2024

Moments after Donald Trump takes his seat at tonight’s UFC fight in Newark, the audience breaks out into a spontaneous “Fuck Joe Biden” chant. pic.twitter.com/8Op4hx7pUz — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) June 2, 2024

The match up, which was held in Newark, New Jersey, featuring a lightweight championship fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier, is one of Trump’s first outings since a New York jury found him guilty on all 34 felony counts brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. (RELATED: ‘Rigged’: Death Of The American Voter | WATCH NOW)

UFC fighter Kevin Holland, who won his match against Michal Oleksiejczuk for the middleweight championship fight, was seen immediately running over to Trump and shaking his hand following his win, causing the crowd to erupt in another massive cheer.

UFC fighter Kevin Holland won and immediately went over and shook President Trump’s hand 🔥 I love this stuff. pic.twitter.com/JPpzC6Zl0S — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 2, 2024

Since the verdict was announced Thursday evening, Republicans, legal experts and Trump have slammed the trial as prosecutors relied on their key witness, former Trump attorney and convicted liar Michael Cohen. Cohen testified that Trump directed him to make a nondisclosure payment to porn star Storm Daniels as well as claiming the payments were reimbursed through falsified business records.

While Bragg applauded the decision Friday, Trump’s campaign announced that within 24 hours of the verdict the former president received over $50 million in donations. Trump is scheduled to appear for his sentencing July 11, notably just four days prior to the Republican National Committee (RNC) convention.