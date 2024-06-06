Fans Call For ‘Lifetime Ban’ Of Soccer Player Ruth Kipoyi After Sucker Punch Causes Chaotic Scene

Women’s sports are straight up bringing the violence!

It started out as a small skirmish, but it didn’t take long for things to get bad after a player punched her opponent, smashing her in the jaw. In fact, things got so out of hand that fans are now calling for the Congolese soccer player to be hit with a “lifetime ban.”

Meet Ruth Kipovi, a forward for the Democratic Republic of Congo, and now facing possible punishment after she clipped 24-year-old Spanish midfielder Yasmin Mrabet, who suits up for Morocco. (RELATED: This Is So 2024: FanDuel Reportedly Nearing Naming Rights-Deal For Diamond Sports Channels)

Not much longer following halftime, Kipoyi was complaining to the referee about a second half-call that was made, which eventually led to players on the opposite end pushing back at Kipoyi. At that moment, DR Congo was losing the match, 2-1.

From there, a little scuffle popped off, with Mrabet coming into the scene in an attempt to calm things down.

With emotions already running high, Kipoyi immediately reacted towards Mrabet, swinging and hitting her with a left hook. Mrabet fell to the ground, while Kipoyi was booted from the game. But things got even worse for Kipoyi afterwards, with fans now calling for her to be slammed with a “lifetime ban” from the game of soccer.

WATCH:

🎥| Super joueuse mais aucun contrôle sur elle-même quand elle est frustrée. Passée entre les mailles du filet face au Bénin mais là on ne peut pas la défendre 😞❌#mobulute🐆 https://t.co/aF6Bcyn1KA pic.twitter.com/6ZzAB7ky0e — Joueurs Congolais 🐆🇨🇩 (@JoueursCD) June 3, 2024

Absolutely crazy scene! And this is why we love soccer, ladies and gentlemen!