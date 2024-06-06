Try Not To Cry While Watching This Reading Of ‘The Watch’ For All WWII Heros

An emotional reading of “The Watch” for the World War II veterans will inevitably leave many in tears on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the most significant victory in the war’s history.

A younger service member read “The Watch” to all of the World War II veterans present at the ceremony in Normandy, France, where President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials were in attendance.

“Eighty years ago, these sailors stood the watch. While some of us were in our bunks at night, these soldiers stood the watch. While some of us were in school learning our trade, marines, airmen, and coasties stood the watch. Yes, even before some of us were born into this world, the men behind me and their brothers and sisters who stood before me stood the watch,” she read, with the camera zooming in on the heroes.

Stop what you’re doing and watch/listen to this reading of ‘The Watch’ for all WWII veterans. Goosebumps. How can this not leave you with tears in your eyes. #DDay #DDay80 pic.twitter.com/rrReozDoHt — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 6, 2024

“They stood the watch 80 years ago. They stood the watch so that we, our families, and our fellow countrymen and women can sleep soundly in safety each and every night knowing that these veterans stood the watch,” she continued. “Today, we are here to say, World War II veterans, the watch is relieved. Relieved by those you have trained, guided, and lead. American World War II veterans, you stand relieved. We have the watch.” (RELATED: ROOKE: Gone Are The Days Of ‘The Boys Of Pointe Du Hoc’)

Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy and staged a massive assault on German positions, starting the process of liberating Europe from Nazi occupation.