Donald Trump Claims Hunter Biden Verdict ‘Nothing More Than A Distraction’

Presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump responded to the verdict of Hunter Biden’s felony gun trial Tuesday in a statement from his campaign.

A Delaware jury found Hunter Biden guilty Tuesday of all three felony gun charges relating to the false statements he made about his drug addiction on a purchase form for a Colt Cobra revolver in Oct. 2018. Trump claimed Hunter Biden’s felony conviction was “nothing more than a distraction” soon after the verdict was announced.

“This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crime of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia, and Ukraine. Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit,” Trump’s statement read.

Hunter Biden was indicted for the gun incident by special council David Weiss in Sept. 2023. He was also indicted on two misdemeanor tax charges in Dec. 2023.

Other prominent conservatives took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with Hunter Biden’s felony conviction. (RELATED: ‘Joe Biden Will Pardon His Son’: Conservative CNN Pundit Drops Hand Grenade Into Hunter Debate)

“Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal was smoked out after scrutiny by a federal judge. Today’s verdict is a step toward accountability but until the Department of Justice investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments to the Biden family, it will be clear department officials continue to cover for the Big Guy, Joe Biden,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wrote on X.

“The biggest crimes of the Biden Crime Family remain untouched. Millions of dollars from foreign influence peddling into Joe Biden’s bank account,” Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote. “Hunter Biden just became the Deep State’s sacrificial lamb to show that Justice is “balanced” while the other Biden crimes remain ignored.”

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the Hunter Biden trial was a sham. It’s a smoke screen to legitimize the Trump conviction & to deflect attention from the Biden family’s actual likely crimes: selling off our foreign policy to make their family rich. Don’t fall for it,” former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy warned.

Last July, Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected Hunter Biden’s proposed diversion agreement that stated he would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges in exchange for immunity from prosecution for any crimes encompassed by the statement of facts in his plea deal. The abandoned diversion agreement would have protected the president’s son from facing charges relating to the millions of dollars he received through foreign business dealings in China, Ukraine, and Romania — all of which have been the subject of investigations by the House Oversight Committee.