The Best Thing That Could Happen To Trump Will Enrage Conservatives

I hope Hunter Biden gets acquitted.

There, I said it. But before you rage-click away, hear me out: conservatives have nothing to lose, but a lot to gain.

The jury is out on Hunter’s gun trial but whatever the outcome, there’s overwhelming evidence to suggest that the prodigal First Son is guilty.

A guilty verdict would just confirm the obvious: that Hunter is the stupidest criminal to ever live. He allegedly lied about his drug use to obtain a firearm while being a Tyrone Biggums level crackhead, and then left a trail of evidence that even his daddy’s DOJ could not ignore. Not only has he had numerous public relations that can and did testify to the specific nature of the alleged crime, but he literally wrote a book about it himself.

Only someone who’s never faced real accountability could be so arrogant.

Yet a not-guilty verdict would confirm another obvious feat, one that only the right seems to notice or care about: the system is obviously rigged. There’s so much evidence against Hunter that it’s hard to see how a reasonable jury could conclude anything but a guilty verdict, but this Delaware could very possibly let him off the hook.

A mere week after Donald Trump’s conviction, which even many liberal commentators admit was a stretch and most normal people view skeptically, a judicial olive branch to Hunter would benefit Trump World far more than the Biden camp. Sure, it would throw some fresh red meat to further mobilize the MAGA base. But more importantly, it would show Independents and undecideds just how corrupt the system really is. A jury in Delaware could determine no different verdict for Hunter, just as a jury in New York could come to no different verdict for Trump. Normal people will have glaring proof that so many of our institutions, which used to be independent and non-partisan, are now actually quite the opposite.

Conservatives don’t have anything to gain from a Hunter conviction. He’s certainly no asset to his father that would be strategically removed from the campaign trail. We’ll clap like seals for a few minutes — and then the news cycle will move on. But if he gets off it will just serve as more proof to critically-needed Independents that drastic times call for drastic measures.