Rep. Jamaal Bowman Headed For Crushing Primary Loss, Polls Show

New York Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who recently delayed a congressional vote by pulling a Capitol Hill fire alarm, trails significantly behind his opponent in the upcoming primary according to recent polling, New York Post reported Tuesday.

Bowman is facing a challenging reelection bid in the 16th Congressional District, lagging significantly behind his Democratic opponent George Latimer in the upcoming June 25 primary, according to New York Post. In a recent poll by Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill, Bowman trails Latimer by 17 points, with Latimer capturing 48% of the vote to Bowman’s 31%, and 21% of voters still undecided.

‘Squad’ Rep. Jamaal Bowman trending toward landslide loss to NY Dem rival George Latimer: new poll https://t.co/ey3h5rXBrX pic.twitter.com/tilAUFzbTj — New York Post (@nypost) June 11, 2024

Westchester County Executive Latimer holds a significant lead, appears to be influenced by differing views on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Latimer strongly supports Israel, while Bowman has drawn criticism for previously calling Israel an “apartheid” state — a remark he retracted after backlash, New York Post reported. Polls show 45% of voters align with Latimer’s position and 29% with Bowman’s, reflecting the national debate on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East. (RELATED: Dem Congressman Jamaal Bowman Alleges Racism From Pro-Israel Group Backing Opponent)

Polling data shows that a majority of Democratic primary voters think the U.S. is overspending on aid to Israel, with 50% holding this view. Meanwhile, 46% feel the U.S. isn’t doing enough for Palestinian humanitarian relief, the outlet reported.

Latimer’s appeal is also boosted by his moderate politics and lengthy career in Westchester dating back to the late 1980s. He is favored by 65% of voters, compared to Bowman’s 51%, according to the New York Post. There are significant demographic splits: Latimer has a 42-point lead among white voters, while Bowman, who is African-American, leads among black voters by 14 points. Hispanic voters are divided evenly between the two.