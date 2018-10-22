CNN’s Van Jones Says Twitter Users Wanted Him To Go For Kushner’s Jugular During Saudi Interview

CNN host Van Jones claimed there were people on Twitter who wanted him to beat up on Trump adviser Jared Kushner while he interviewed him about the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Kushner sat down with Jones at CNN's Citizen political forum on Monday and discussed how the administration advised Saudi Arabia on the investigation into Khashoggi's murder.

“Yeah, look, I asked [Kushner] very, very directly, ‘Do you trust the Saudis to investigate themselves?'” Jones said on CNN. “You’ve got — literally, the prime suspect is also the prime investigator, and he didn’t answer that question directly.”

“We’re getting facts in from multiple places,” Kushner replied at the political forum, according to the New York Post. “Once those facts come in, the secretary of state will work with our national security team to help us determine what we want to believe, and what we think is credible, and what we think is not credible.”

“We have our eyes wide open,” Kushner added.

WATCH:

Jones said it was important to challenge Kushner, but also wanted him to speak freely and not feel attacked so he could provide the most honest answers possible.

“I thought it was important to challenge him, but I really wanted to make sure that he was able to explain himself without having to defend himself on everything. Because when you get somebody like that talking, sometimes it’s good to just let them talk,” Jones said.

“People on Twitter are saying, ‘Cut him off, beat him up.’ I’m like, this is the first time you’re hearing him say something. You want me to stop him from saying something? I think he should say something.”

