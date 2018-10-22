Morning Mirror: Axios Journo Says He’s Not Without Sin

Quote of the Day:

“Stop it, get some help.”

— Caleb Hull, former senior editor, IJR. He is responding to The Times of London story that suggests the future of food may be chopping ingredients with your teeth. Read here.

Dumbest Thought of the Day

“Are you naturally this stupid or do you need to practice it in the mirror?” — Montel Williams reacting to a follower who suggests he only watches ‘fake news.’

Convo Gets Tense Between Two Journos: SWAN Vs. POLGREEN

Jonathan Swan covers the White House for Axios. Lydia Polgreen is the editor-in-chief for HuffPost.

Some context: In late May, Swan wrote that “Sessions is an honorable man” and parts of the media landscape went insane. Sites like Splinter wrote, “Axios can fuck right off.” Axios ultimately changed the line to “Jeff Sessions prides himself in being an honorable person.”

Note to readers: It appears Polgreen deleted the tweet that set off this exchange. But you’ll get the gist.

SWAN: I remember it well. I meant to characterize how Sessions views himself, I wrote it hastily and corrected it. I was rightfully criticized for it for months, including articles on progressive websites. But by all means keep at it!

POLGREEN: All I meant was: he who is without sin, cast the first stone.

SWAN: I have never claimed to be without sin, and nor have I cast any stones on this subject.

“What’s next for Mike Cernovich?”

(A follower asked him this q on Twitter.)

“A lot of sleep. And then some introspective writing. I haven’t processed the past 18-24 months in a meaningful way.” — Cernovich, conservative blogger, author.

Think you’ve heard the last of Bill Clinton’s sex scandals?

Think again.

The Weekly Standard‘s Joshua Kendall has a “Him Too” story that’ll refresh your memory and maybe give you new details about Clinton’s sexual debauchery during his time as Arkansas’s Governor. You may have never heard of Leslie Millwee, a former news broadcaster who was just 20 when she says Clinton “attacked” her several times. Read here.

NYT‘s Maggie Haberman snarls at Esquire‘s Charles Pierce

TRUMP: Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Eastern countries who illegally crossed the boarder.

PIERCE: Another bit of his unique genius.

HABERMAN: If pretending many of the controversial, race-bating things he does without compunction haven’t been effective for him politically makes you feel better, then cool.

Travel Bitches

Blair St. Clair: Trump Jr. is on my flight right now and I am SO ANGRY.

NRATV’s Cam Edwards: Might wanna see a therapist about that.

Travel Bitches II

Both journalists work for The Washington Examiner.

David Drucker: When your airline experience is so dispiriting you don’t even have the energy to really complain and mock the airline on Twitter = me.

Eddie Scarry: Ask for alcohol.

Olivia Nuzzi takes a dig at Jared Kushner

Nuzzi: “If you work for the American people, part of your job is to respond to critics, just FYI.”

She was reacting to this:

Haberman: Jones explains that people who don’t like Kushner think there’s an American prince who’s friends with a Saudi prince and this is mostly happening bc of their friendship. “I don’t respond to the critics,” Kushner says.

CNN’s Jim Acosta mocks President Trump

This comes close to crystallizing his first two years in office. pic.twitter.com/b4J3PPLPNH — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 22, 2018

Avenatti’s life reads like episode of ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’

The Daily Beast takes a look at porn star lawyer turned press whore Michael Avenatti‘s complex finances and what he owes and what he doesn’t. By the end of the story, the answer isn’t entirely clear. But he sounds like more of a Kardashian than a would-be 2020 presidential hopeful. Read here.

Ellen DeGeneres’s producer doesn’t want another Melania

“I’m way more afraid of another Melania getting in to this country than I am of any caravan of human beings seeking asylum.” — Andy Lassner, executive producer, The Ellen Show.

UH OH: April Ryan spars with Alex Marlow

Ryan covers the White House for American Urban Radio; Marlow is an editor at Breitbart.

Here’s the moment at #politicon where White House reporter April Ryan got in the face of Breitbart’s Alexander Marlowe. WILD! #utpol pic.twitter.com/nHs47bM04U — Bryan Schott (feat. Pitbull)???? (@SchottHappens) October 22, 2018

THINGS GET UGLY AT POLITICON: Watch a nasty fight between Michael Avenatti and Lara Loomer at a Los Angeles political event

Loomer is a self-described investigative journalist; Avenatti is a potential presidential hopeful and the lawyer to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Loomer: This was the look on Michael Avenatti’s face today while he was getting #Loomered.

Avenatti: Why don’t you post the ENTIRE video? Security repeatedly asked me (at least four times), if I wanted you removed for being abusive and I repeatedly told them no. But you of course don’t mention that because it doesn’t fit your narrative.

