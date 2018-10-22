NYPD Sergeant Accused Of Stuffing Her Panties In Detective’s Mouth

A New York Police Department sergeant is under investigation for allegedly shoving her panties into a detective’s mouth earlier this month.

Sgt. Ann Marie Guerra of the 72nd Precinct Detectives Squad lost her cool after Detective Victor Falcon complained to her about her frequently leaving her panties all over the unisex locker room, according to the New York Post.

Guerra allegedly screamed, “They are f–king clean!” and then shoved her panties into Falcon’s mouth. (RELATED: Former NYPD Employee Says Gun Licensing Division Denies Permits Based On Minor Traffic Violations)

Falcon filed a complaint with NYPD’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office on October 10. The complaint described the incident and also referenced numerous sexually explicit stories that Guerra allegedly shared with Falcon and others.

“Sgt. Guerra stated to me that if the girl didn’t call me back, it is because I had a little d–k,” he said in the complaint, according to a different NY Post article. “Sgt. Guerra stated that she used a dildo on her husband during intercourse.”

“On another occasion [she said] that she was home alone masturbating and her husband came home and tried to join and she said, ‘WTF this isn’t an invitation,’” it continued.

