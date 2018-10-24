Melania Condemns The Suspicious Packages: ‘We Can Not Tolerate Those Cowardly Attacks’

Melania Trump said, “We can tolerate those cowardly attacks,” after several suspicious packages were sent to the Obamas, Clintons and CNN Wednesday.

“I want to take a moment to talk about today’s news and the attempted attacks on President Clinton, President Obama, their families, public officials, individuals and organizations,” the first lady shared ahead of her planned remarks in the East Room of the White House about the opioid crisis in America and the administrations efforts to combat it. (RELATED: Melania Trump’s Plane Turns Around After ‘Mechanical Issue,’ Smoke In Cabin)

“We can not tolerate those cowardly attacks, and I strongly condemn all who choose violence,” she added.

Mrs. Trump also thanked the secret service and law enforcement for their response.

“I’m grateful to the secret service as well as the local and federal law enforcement for all they do on a daily basis to keep us safe,” FLOTUS explained. “And encourage people across the country to choose kindness over hatred.”