White House Reacts To Suspicious Packages Sent To Obama, Clintons

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders expressed condolences and promised a robust response to explosive devices sent to former President Barack Obama and the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Sanders said. “The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

The Secret Service revealed in a Tuesday statement “late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC.”

The Secret Service continued that both packages “were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such;” they were not “at risk of receiving them.”

Vice President Mike Pence also condemned the incidents.

“We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others,” Pence tweeted. “These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

NBC New York Channel 4 noted that authorities believe the suspicious package sent to the Clintons is similar in character to an explosive device found at the nearby home of liberal activist and billionaire George Soros. Soros’s device did not explode and was properly disposed of by authorities.

“That device was constructed from a length of pipe about six inches long filled with explosive powder,” The New York Times reports.