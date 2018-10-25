Newt Gingrich Says The Media Has ‘Earned’ ‘Enemy Of The People’ Label

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich defended President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media Thursday during an Axios event in Washington, D.C.

While Gingrich did say that Trump’s harsh rhetoric towards the press hasn’t helped heal the country’s growing political divide, he did say that he believes the press has “earned” its “enemy of the people” label.

The remarks came during a broader discussion on tensions following Wednesday’s multiple bomb threats directed towards Democratic officials and CNN. Gingrich said the current political climate is “everyone’s fault” and cited social media and the “tribalization” of cable news. (RELATED: Report: Pipe Bombs Sent To High-Profile Democrats And CNN Contained Powder, Glass Shards)

Trump first used the “enemy of the people” term in July in a tweet, which led to harsh criticism from journalists.

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, “Enemy of the People.” Sad!,” the president wrote.

