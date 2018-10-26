One Of The Most Popular Shows On TV Has Been Canceled. Fans Won’t Be Happy

Netflix has cut the cord on its hit show “American Vandal.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following:

The scripted true crime spoof has been canceled after two seasons at the streaming giant. Sources say producers CBS TV Studios have received multiple incoming calls to revive the series for a third season elsewhere as producers had already been plotting what season three of the anthology would be. “American Vandal will not return for a third season. We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor,” Netflix said in a statement.

My friends, this is just heartbreaking news. Why would Netflix ever do this? The first season of the show was one of the funniest things I’d ever seen. The question of who painted the penises was the question that rocked the entire country. It requires thinking nonstop. (RELATED: ‘Friday Night Lights’ Leaving Netflix Is A National Tragedy)

I banged out the first season in a matter of days after it came out. People in the office couldn’t get enough of the comedy. It was original, it spoofed crime documentaries and it was just overall awesome.

I haven’t seen the second season yet, but it’s on my list of things to get done. Hopefully, it quickly finds a new home. I don’t think I could stomach “American Vandal” ending after only two years.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter