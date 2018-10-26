CNN’s Chris Cillizza Shunning Responsibility For Promoting Michael Avenatti

CNN’s Chris Cillizza urged people to be wary of Michael Avenatti this week, despite the role his own network played in elevating the celebrity lawyer.

Cillizza led his Thursday night newsletter with, “Can we slow our roll on Michael Avenatti?”

“Avenatti could be a political unicorn like Trump,” Cillizza wrote. “And even if he’s not, he has lots of time to make up for a tough few weeks. But let’s not crown Avenatti king — or even prince — of anything just yet.”

Cillizza pointed out the number of scandals facing Avenatti, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley’s referral of Avenatti and client Julie Swetnick to the DOJ for criminal investigation over potentially false statements.

“The Point” newsletter does not mention the fact that CNN was instrumental in giving Avenatti free press when he first started battling President Donald Trump by representing porn star Stormy Daniels in a defamation suit.

In a period of just two months between March 7 and April 30, Avenatti appeared on CNN 59 times. (RELATED: CNN Hosts Avenatti 59 Times In Two Months)

In the slightly longer period from March 7 to May 15, CNN hosted the porn lawyer a whopping 74 times. (RELATED: Avenatti Interviewed 147 Times In Just Ten Weeks)

Avenatti’s appearances on CNN and MSNBC earned him $175 million in free media, according to an analysis by the Washington Free Beacon.

