Immigration Activist Scrambles When Tucker Demands He Answer For A Claim He Made About The Caravan

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson demanded an immigration activist answer questions about a claim he made on the air during Carlson’s show Friday night.

The activist, Roberto Hernandez, claimed that the United States essentially had an obligation to let the caravan come into the country because the U.S.’s policies stymied Latin American countries’ development.

WATCH:

“You’ve demonstrated an ignorance of history sufficient that I don’t want you trying to educate us and then I just want you to answer my question about right now,” Carlson stated. “What is the justification, the legal justification for these people coming to our border and not the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa, [Mexico]?”

“Well if you look at the role of the United States in Central America, in Nicaragua, in Honduras, in Guatemala, in other countries in Latin America, the United States has promoted wars to protect corporate interests in a lot of these countries,” Hernandez followed up.

He continued, “You have a lot of people who have been affected by these wars and it’s caused poverty in a lot of these countries. Currently, there is a political climate in a lot of these countries and people are coming here looking for refuge …”

Carlson cut off his guest.

“I’m trying to take you seriously. You said most of them in the first caravan are coming from Honduras. What war are you specifically talking about that the United States promoted whose interests were benefiting from that war and when did that war end? What are you talking about specifically?” Carlson asked.

“Specifically, look at the role of the U.S. government in Honduras. I mean we can go here all day, all night but we don’t have that much time,” Hernandez responded. (RELATED: Tucker Asked Jorge Ramos How Many Caravan Migrants He Planned To Take In – Things Got Awkward Fast)

“What war are you talking about? Just give me the war, tell me when it ended,” Carlson fired back. “What you’re saying is you don’t really know what you’re talking about, but you’re throwing out a talking point.”

