MSNBC’s Toure Neblett Calls Conservatives ‘Anti-Media, Anti-Intellectual And Anti-Science’ Conspiracy Theorists

MSNBC contributor Toure Neblett called conservatives “anti-media, anti-intellectual and anti-science” and accused them of believing in conspiracy theories on “Up With David Gura” Saturday.

Neblett was discussing conservatives’ reactions to suspected mail bomber Cesar Syoc Jr., who was arrested Friday on suspicion of sending 12 potential explosive devices to Democratic politicians, media personalities and other public figures. (RELATED: Steve Scalise Calls Out The Media For Not ‘Standing Up’ Against Violent Rhetoric)

“The right has been on this anti-fact thing for many years now. The president was a birther pushing this notion that was based on absolutely nothing … That’s been consistent of the right for a while,” Neblett said.

“They are anti-media, anti-intellectual, anti-science. There are so many things that they believe that are based on no facts at all. So I mean, that they are embracing wholesale these conspiracy theories.”

WATCH:

Neblett claimed it would be wrong to compare the attempted bombings to the shooting of GOP House Majority Whip Steve Scalise by Bernie Sanders supporter James Hodgkinson.

“This is not the same as what happened with Steve Scalise. That was tragic. This is not the same,” he said, adding:

“Bernie Sanders was not telling people, ‘Go harm people!’ Trump has been saying that consistently for years now. Obviously, something eventually is going to happen.”

