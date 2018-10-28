Celebrate Julia Roberts’ Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks [SLIDESHOW]

It’s Julia Roberts’ birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the 51-year-old icon’s day, we scoured the internet and found her most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage.

Born in Smyrna, Georgia, the “Steel Magnolias” star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she landed a part on the romantic comedy “Mystic Pizza” in 1988. That part lead to an even bigger role when she got the female lead alongside Richard Gere in the modern-day twist on the fairytale “Cinderella” in the 1990 hit “Pretty Woman.” The role helped make her a worldwide celebrity. (RELATED: Julia Roberts Is Spilling Out Of Her Dress At Cannes Film Festival)

Speaking this week with Entertainment Weekly, the actress shared that her days of playing a female lead in romantic comedies were behind her.

“There came a point in my career where people thought I had turned on romantic comedies, which I love them, I love to be in them, I love to watch them,” the “Notting Hill” star explained. “But sometimes, they just don’t work at a certain point of life experience. It’s not about age, it’s just about what people know that you know.”

During her career, the “Eat, Pray, Love” star has been nominated for numerous awards, taking home the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actress for her part in “Pretty Woman.” Not to mention, three Golden Globes and the Academy Award for Best Actress in the 2000 film “Erin Brockovich,” a movie based on an activist who took on and won against Pacific Gas and Electric.

Clearly, the “Wonder Star” has also found the fountain of youth after being awarded the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” title five times — in 1991, 2000, 2005, 2010, and 2017 — by People magazine.

Here’s to hoping 2018 is her best year yet. Happy Birthday Julia!