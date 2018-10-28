Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen Promises Migrant Caravan Won’t Cross US Border: They’re ‘Not Getting In’

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said the migrant caravan headed for the U.S. southern border will not cross over into the United States, on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I think what the president has been saying and will continue to say and certainly what I have been saying is, this caravan is not getting in,” Nielsen said. “There is a legal way to enter this country. Those who choose to enter illegally will be stopped.” (RELATED: Legal Immigrant Explains How To Enter America The Right Way And Says Illegals Are A ‘Threat To National Security’)

“We are working with our partners in Mexico. They have taken unprecedented efforts within their territory to ensure an orderly flow and that those who have no legal right to be there are removed,” she continued. “We intend to do the same but my general message to this caravan is do not come. You will not be allowed in. There is a right way to immigrate to the United States and this is not it.”

WATCH:

Nielsen called the caravan a “crisis” and said President Donald Trump is exploring every option to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

“We have a crisis at the border right now,” Nielsen said. “We are stopping between 1,500 and 1,700 people a day trying to cross illegally into this country. This caravan is one iteration of that, but frankly we eventually see caravans every day with these numbers.”

“So I think what the president is making clear is every possible action, authority, executive program is on the table to consider to ensure that it is clear that there is a right and legal way to come to this country and no other ways will be tolerated,” she added.

You can Follow Nick on Twitter