New Jersey Newspaper Endorses Bob Menendez: ‘Choke It Down’

A prominent New Jersey newspaper endorsed Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez on Sunday after referring to him as an “awful candidate” and calling him a “slippery” character.

“This year’s U.S. Senate race presents the most depressing choice for New Jersey voters in a generation, with two awful candidates whose most convincing argument is that the other guy is unfit to serve,” wrote The Star-Ledger editorial board. “But please, don’t walk away. Being a patriotic American is not just about fighting enemies abroad or helping flood victims at home. It’s about making our democracy work, even when pulling the lever brings no joy.”

“Why no joy?” the editorial board continues. “Because both candidates are slippery characters, even by Washington standards.” (RELATED: Menendez Chances Of Re-Election Looking Slimmer)

The endorsement went on to detail Menendez’s bribery and corruption charges and called it a “miracle” that the New Jersey senator wasn’t criminally convicted. He was formally admonished by the Senate Ethics Committee (SEC) in April. The endorsement further called Menendez’s decision to run for re-election an “act of profound narcissism.”

The Star-Ledger also listed various supposed ethical violations against Menendez’s Republican challenger Bob Hugin, but ultimately chose to endorse Menendez because he will vote against President Donald Trump.

“And when you get past ethics, the central issue in this race is Donald Trump,” the Star-Ledged wrote. “That makes this an easy decision: Menendez is the better choice, by far. He has our endorsement.”

While Menendez is leading Hugin by 5 points, according to the latest Emerson poll, Cook Political Report moved the race on Friday from “lean Democrat” to “toss-up.”

Follow Molly @mollyfprince

Send tips to molly@dailycallernewsfoundation.org

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.