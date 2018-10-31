Kris Jenner, Ciara Getting Scared By Ellen DeGeneres Will Make Your Halloween Brighter [VIDEO]

Kris Jenner and Ciara got the pants scared off them by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and we have to admit it made Halloween brighter.

In the clip shared on Instagram Wednesday by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the 33-year-old singer was walking backstage at the talk show when she walked by a bunch of giant boxes and out jumped a person dressed like a zombie-like creature. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Vs. Eric Trump–Who Ya Got?)

The “Level Up” hitmaker, who recently celebrated her birthday, jumped up in response and can be heard saying, “You better get her out…..”

But possibly the best response would have to be the when the host managed to scare the matriarch of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” show, who is a frequent guest on the show. The 62-year-old reality TV star screamed loudly and then fell over a cart backstage after being surprised by the zombie creature before stating, “I think I wet my paints. Oh my God!”

The rest of the video showed staff of the talk show getting scared by the creature. DeGeneres has since tweeted that she definitely had a blast scaring people.

“I had the best time scaring people backstage at my show. If you need me, I’m still being held by @KrisJenner’s security. #HappyHalloween @ciara,” DeGeneres tweeted.

And we have to admit we loved it too!

Last week, the host caught Diddy by surprise when she was asking him about his fear of clowns and a guy dressed up as one jumped out of a box on set. His reaction was terrific.

WATCH: