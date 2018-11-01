Avenatti Launches First Political Ad, Tells People To ‘Join The Fight Club’

Michael Avenatti fueled speculation that he’s considering a 2020 presidential run Thursday when he launched the first ad for his political action committee (PAC), “Fight PAC.”

Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels and an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and Republicans, has made headlines in recent months for his vocal advocacy of Democrats ahead of November’s midterms.

The ad, first obtained by Politico, reminds voters that the U.S. Constitution says “We the people” and not “Me the president.”

The video, almost a minute and a half long, opens with quick shots of different people saying “We the people,” until one says, “Are mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore.”

“Enough with the lies. Enough with the cover ups. Enough with the bigotry. Enough with the misogyny,” those in the ad say, one by one.

Avenatti comes into the picture to say “Stand up. Join the fight club.”

Real people. Real important.

Use your vote as your voice and speak truth to power.

Vote! pic.twitter.com/3LEyvCArBQ — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 1, 2018

The fight club remark appears to mirror the sentiment of Fight PAC, which he launched on Aug. 24 to help Democrats take back the House.

Looking forward to helping Dems take back the House and beyond in 2018. Too much is at stake. Go to https://t.co/PJzFVkbkP7 https://t.co/mvbqQWI86G via @rubycramer — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 24, 2018

In his initial launch of the organization, Avenatti linked an article to a Buzzfeed interview in which he discussed his presidential hopes, and said the name of the PAC is in reference to his fight with Trump. (RELATED: Michael Avenatti Launches A PAC)

The attorney said in the interview that the PAC will not accept corporate contributions but it will help him with his political travel.

Avenatti told Politico that the ad is more about promoting voter turnout on Tuesday rather than his own political future.

