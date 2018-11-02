Meet The Real Anchor Babies

DCNF Video Team | Contributor

Media outlets and legacy news anchors have been crying, whining and criticizing President Donald Trump on air for awhile now.

Watch news anchors like CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, and others as they get emotional over the president and his policies on air. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)

Tags : chris cuomo don lemon joe scarborough
