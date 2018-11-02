Meet The Real Anchor Babies

Media outlets and legacy news anchors have been crying, whining and criticizing President Donald Trump on air for awhile now.

Watch news anchors like CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, and others as they get emotional over the president and his policies on air. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)

Check out some of The Daily Caller News Foundation’s other videos with our reporters and subscribe to our YouTube channel to never miss out.