Alec Baldwin Seen Taking A Car Service Following Parking Lot Blowup

Alec Baldwin was spotted taking a car service this weekend in New York City, just days after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a man over a parking spot.

A couple of eagle-eyed Daily Mail reporters snapped photos of the tired-looking comedian on his way to Brooklyn, N.Y. with his youngest daughter Monday morning.

He was also seen taking a private limousine service on Sunday afternoon to get to and from his apartment in downtown Manhattan.

Alec Baldwin takes a car service after alleged parking space punchup https://t.co/lNZmybTMyl pic.twitter.com/Mi0feOaUCm — EagleStar.NET (@EagleStarNET) November 4, 2018

You’ll recall, Baldwin, 60, was arrested Friday for assaulting a 49-year-old man over a parking spot dispute in the West Village area of Manhattan. He’s now facing assault and harassment charges from the incident. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested For This Shocking Reason)

This comes as Baldwin’s show hit an all-time-low in Sunday night ratings Sunday night. “The Alec Baldwin Show” brought in a poor 0.3 Nielsen rating, with just over 1.5 million viewers nationally. This puts the show at the bottom of every other primetime program on Sunday night.

