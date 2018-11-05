Should Wounded Warriors Be Off Limits To Comedy? The DC Debates.
WATCH:
The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill and the Smoke Room’s Editor-in-Chief David Hookstead debate whether a wounded warrior should be off-limits to comedy.
SNL’s Pete Davidson recently mocked congressional candidate and Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw, who lost his eye in Afghanistan. (RELATED: ‘SNL’ Mocks GOP Candidate Who Lost An Eye In Afghanistan)
Hookstead wrote a piece calling the reaction to Davidson’s joke “incredibly overblown.”
Many on social media have called on the comedian to be fired or at the very least apologize for using the American hero’s sacrifice to our country as a punchline in the show.
