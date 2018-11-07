Trump Gave GOP Senate Candidates A Bump, Says CNN’s David Gregory

CNN political analyst David Gregory credited President Donald Trump with helping GOP Senate candidates bolster their congressional majority.

“The resilience piece is that the president actually helped Republicans build on their majority in the Senate,” Gregory said Wednesday on “New Day.” (RELATED: Democrats Turn House Blue For First Time Since 2010)

“He locked in a lot of his supporters on the back of this caravan message, on a hard-line immigration stance. And the Kavanaugh factor was big. It united the Republican party. Kind of all wings of the Republican Party in a big way,” he continued.

WATCH:

Gregory said despite the Republican victories, Trum p will still be faced with backlash from House Democrats who acquired subpoena power and will likely use it against his administration.

“I think that’s a big factor. But for both sides of that, remember, now you’ve got two years with Democrats in the House, in control with subpoena power. And they’re going to make the president’s life very difficult,” he said.

“That could be good for them. It could also be good for the president who will be fighting against it.”

