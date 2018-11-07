Here Are The Best Gambling Picks For Week 11 Of College Football

We’ve got some great college football games this weekend, and that means it’s time for my gambling picks.

We’re currently sitting at 26-23-1. That’s a nice little cushion for us, but we’ll be much better off after this weekend. Let’s dive in! (RELATED: Our College Football Gambling Picks Narrowly Survive. Let’s Examine The Evidence)

1) Penn State vs. Wisconsin (+8):

I must be crazy, right? Taking the Badgers here just doesn’t seem smart, but I’m doing it. Both teams could likely be playing backup QBs, PSU’s season is over and the Badgers still have a tiny hope. Take the team playing for something. I’m going with the Badgers and the points.

2) Ohio State (-3.5) vs. Michigan State:

The Buckeyes aren’t playing great. That’s true, but I just don’t see an average MSU team beating them. Urban Meyer gets things figured out this weekend, and the Buckeyes cover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Nov 3, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

3) South Carolina vs. Florida (-6.5):

I know I told you all to take the Gamecocks because their coach, Will Muschamp, didn’t know about the elections, but now I’m actually being serious. They have no hope. Florida will roll them.

4) UCF (-25) vs. Navy:

I love the military, but Navy sucks this year. They’re atrocious. You know who doesn’t suck? UCF. They haven’t lost a game all year, and they won’t get close this weekend. They’re going to blow Navy away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCF Football (@ucf.football) on Nov 4, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

5) Alabama (-24.5) vs. Mississippi State:

How is the spread anything less than about six touchdowns? Did everybody forget about the LSU game Saturday night? The Crimson Tide are going to maul MSU. Hammer Alabama here.

Make sure to sound off in the comments with who you’re taking.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter