Demi Lovato Isn’t Totally Out Of Rehab Just Yet. Here’s What We Know

Demi Lovato might have been spotted out in public recently, but she’s not totally out of rehab after overdosing.

TMZ reported the following details Wednesday:

We’re told Demi feels the need to spend a big chunk of her time at a sober house — 3 days a week — where there are counselors and people with whom she can relate and share experiences. At the same time, she wants to resume a normal life and decided to live 4 days a week in a private home. That normal life includes regular trips to the gym and running errands.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’d be way more surprising to me if she was just totally out and about without any further assistance after being hospitalized back in the summer from an overdose. She’s also reportedly been sober now for more than three months. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

It’s pretty clear Lovato needed some serious help. You don’t overdose on oxycodone laced with fentanyl if you don’t have a serious problem. Luckily, she survived and is getting healthy and sober.

Given just how bad her overdose was, I think that’s really all her fans or anybody close to her could ask for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT

As I’ve said before, she’s far too talented to piss away her future over bad choices made with drugs. It’s really that simple. Hopefully, she finds sobriety to be a new lifestyle that suits her. The alternative is a darkness nobody wants to contemplate.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter