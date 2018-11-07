Former Superstar College Running Back Gets Cut From NFL Team. Is His Career Over?

The Detroit Lions have cut running back Ameer Abdullah, according to multiple reports.

The #Lions are signing FA WR Bruce Ellington, formerly of the #Texans, source said. To create space, they are waiving RB Ameer Abdullah. He’s been mostly inactive this season. DET had some trade talks before the deadline but nothing came to fruition. The next step was to move on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2018

The #Lions announce they’ve released RB Ameer Abdullah and brought back RB Zach Zenner. — Tori Petry (@sportstori) November 6, 2018

Abdullah’s career hasn’t panned out at all like so many Lions fans thought it would. He was an absolute stud coming out of Nebraska. The electric running back sliced apart opponents. It was majestic to watch.

When the Lions took him in the second round of the 2015 draft, I instantly thought we found our running back of the future. We finally had the guy Stafford needed to take some pressure off him, right? Wrong. Abdullah didn’t do much of anything and was plagued by injuries. (RELATED: Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Is Lucky To Alive After Losing To The Vikings [VIDEO])

According to Spotrac, he’s made just under $4 million in his career. I’m sure there’s a team out there that will take a chance on him, but he should be fine if he saved any of that money should one not.

It’s a real shame things didn’t work out better for him. As for the Lions, they’re pretty much a dumpster fire at this point, but Kerryon Johnson has played very well for them in the backfield. That’s why the Lions are making this move.

Best of luck to Abdullah in wherever life takes him next. It’s really a true shame things didn’t work out better.

