Keith Ellison Wins Minnesota AG Race Despite Domestic Abuse Allegations

Minnesota Democratic Congressman Keith Ellison won Tuesday’s election to be the state’s next attorney general despite being weighed down by accusations of domestic violence.

MPR News called the race for Ellison with about 94 percent of precincts reporting with him leading 49 percent to 45 percent against Republican challenger Doug Wardlow. (RELATED: DNC Finally Breaks Silence On Ellison Allegations. Here’s What It Said)

Ellison was accused of domestic violence by Karen Monahan, an ex-girlfriend. Monahan alleged there was a video to prove her claim, but refused to release it citing her being exposed in it.

Her refusal to produce the video led Minnesota attorney Susan Ellingstad “to conclude that the allegation is unsubstantiated,” according to a draft version of Ellingstad’s report obtained by The Associated Press.

“An allegation standing alone is not necessarily sufficient to conclude that conduct occurred, particularly where the accusing party declines to produce supporting evidence that she herself asserts exists,” Ellingstad wrote. “She has thus repeatedly placed the existence of the video front and center to her allegations, but then has refused to disclose it.”

The investigation was viewed by Wardlow as “laughable,” because Ellingstad is the legal partner of Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party’s (DFL’s) own attorney, Charlie Nauen.

Monahan explained further why she did not plan on releasing the video in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

She said, “That is my pain, and for something like that — for everybody look at and ogle over, something that very traumatizing for me — absolutely not. I would not allow the public to see it. If and when I decide to show it to somebody, it will be in my time. This is a process.”

Ellison adamantly denied the claims, even when Wardlow brought them up during their debate.

