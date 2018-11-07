Nancy Pelosi: ‘Let’s Hear It More For Pre-Existing Medical Conditions’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi highlighted and cheered people with pre-existing conditions during her speech on election night.

As she walked up to the podium, she was greeted with chants of “speaker.” The former Speaker of the House is likely to regain the top House leadership position as Democrats take over.

WATCH:





“Thanks to you, thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America. Remember this feeling, know the power to win. And almost all the congratulations to those that dynamic diverse incredible candidates who have taken back the House for the American people. Let us salute all of our candidates. All of our candidates,” she stated. (RELATED: President Trump Urges Democrats To Keep Supporting Pelosi)

“Today is more than about Democrats and Republicans. It’s be restoring the Constitution’s checks and balances to the Trump Administration. It’s about stopping the GOP and Mitch McConnell’s assaults on Medicare, Medicaid, the affordable care act and the health care of 130 million Americans living with pre-existing medical conditions,” Pelosi added.

“Let’s hear it more for pre-existing medical conditions. It’s about the ending wealthy special interests’ free rein over Washington but more than anything, it’s about what a new Democratic majority will mean in the lives of hard-working Americans,” Pelosi continued.

