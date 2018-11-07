Major Apparel Company Stops Paying For Strip Club Visits. Is Freedom Officially Dead?

Under Armour will no longer let employees expense trips to strip clubs.

I know that sounds incredibly hard to believe, but I promise you the tragic news is unfortunately very real. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The Wall Street Journal recently reported the following:

Under Armour Inc. employees received an email earlier this year that upended a longstanding company practice: They could no longer charge visits to strip clubs on their corporate cards. Over the years, executives and employees of the sports-apparel company, including Chairman and Chief Executive Kevin Plank, went with athletes or co-workers to strip clubs after some corporate and sporting events, and the company often paid for the visits of many attendees, people familiar with the matter said. Strip-club visits were symptomatic of practices women at Under Armour found demeaning, according to more than a dozen current and former employees and executives.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is such a sad day for America. Seriously, what the hell is happening? No more strip club visits on the company card? That’s just not something I can get behind. I’m pretty sure we didn’t go to the moon so that Kevin Plank could take away the expense accounts for strip clubs. That’s not what America is about at all. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

As the biggest defender of women’s rights on the planet, I am disappointed and disgusted by this development. Does UA hate women so much they don’t want all those future lawyers and doctors to have their schooling paid for? Plank is literally taking the textbooks right out of their bags and the food out of their mouths. He should be ashamed. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Is he also not aware pro athletes and strip clubs go together like peanut butter and jelly? You might not like it, but strip clubs are a huge part of the culture of pro sports. That’s simply a fact. I’m not saying you have to agree with it, but it’s 100 percent true. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Good luck signing talent if you won’t even let them make it rain. That seems like a pretty poor business strategy. Then again, what do I really know? I only built one of the biggest empires on the internet, and did it by supporting good looking women.

In a show of solidarity for all the future lawyers and doctors Plank is hurting here, I will no longer buy UA shoes! This is your fault, Plank. It’s not mine.

H/T: Barstool Sports

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter