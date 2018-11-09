Scarborough Accuses Republicans Of Using ‘Third World’ Tactics To Suppress Florida Vote

Joe Scarborough on “Morning Joe” Friday accused the GOP of using “third world” tactics to influence the Senate and gubernatorial races in Florida, saying Republicans are acting hypocritical.

Florida Republicans Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis were both ahead by slim margins for their Senate and gubernatorial races, respectively, but both are ahead by less than .5 percent, which would trigger an automatic recount. (RELATED: Andrew Gillum May Retract Concession As Recount Looms In Florida Governor’s Race)

“This is third world country stuff coming from the Republican party, who I would think if they want to be consistent with 2000 would be fighting to get every vote counted.” Scarborough said.

WATCH:

GOP strategist Susan Del Percio said Republicans always call for a recount when they are the ones trailing and accused them of being hypocritical to push their political agenda.

“Always when they’re behind, and it’s this close, they’re always fighting for that recount,” Del Percio replied. “It’s just ludicrous that they would change it.”

“[Trump] has been questioning the integrity of our elections and that’s what scares me,” she continued. “And now he’s calling on law enforcement to make sure that this conspiracy theory doesn’t exist when it’s the same law enforcement that he didn’t believe when they said the Russians were involved in our election. So he really just tried to muddy the waters.”

Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson has already called for a recount and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum is said to be reconsidering his election night concession to DeSantis.

