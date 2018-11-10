Google Search Says Republican Women Are ‘Enablers’

Your first name

Republican women are “enablers,” according to Google search results.

Google’s search results for the National Federation of Republican Women, the nation’s largest Republican women’s group, displays the organization’s name instead as the “National Federation of Republican Enablers.”

Google cites Wikipedia for the disparaging description, though Wikipedia’s page for the women’s group doesn’t contain that description.

Wikipedia’s edit history shows on October 19 someone replaced the word “women” in the group’s name with “enablers.” The change lasted about five hours on Wikipedia before it was reversed.

But three weeks after the digital vandalism was reversed on Wikipedia, Google’s “knowledge panel” about the Republican women’s group still describes them as “enablers.” (RELATED: Google Employees Sought To Manipulate Search Results To Fight Trump’s Travel Ban)

Liberal writers and activists in recent months have attacked Republican women — and “white women” in particular — as gender traitors in league with the patriarchy.

Google did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

This isn’t the first time Google’s search results have laundered misleading attacks on Republicans.

Google apologized in May after search results for the California Republican Party falsely listed “Nazism” as one of the state party’s ideologies.

Google blamed manipulation of the party’s Wikipedia page for the inaccurate and disparaging description.

Google’s short-lived fact-check initiative faced similar accuracy challenges. (RELATED: PolitiFact Botched This Fact-Check On Kyrsten Sinema’s Pink Tutu)

Not only did the fact-check feature target conservative outlets almost exclusively, it was also blatantly wrong. Google’s fact-check repeatedly attributed false claims to those outlets, even though they demonstrably never made those claims.

Google in January pulled the faulty fact-check program, crediting TheDCNF’s investigation for the decision.

