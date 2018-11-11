Alabama And Mississippi State Football Players Get Into Ugly Altercation. The Video Is Wild

Tempers flared after Alabama’s 24-0 win over Mississippi State Saturday.

Players from both teams exchanged a flurry of expletives on the field as players confronted each other. It’s not clear from the video what kicked off the altercation, but it is crystal clear it was not a good situation at all.

One of the Tide’s coaches can be seen repeatedly dropping the f-bomb at Mississippi State players. Watch the crazy video below.

There was almost a postgame scuffle between Alabama and Mississippi State. Deionte Thompson was NOT happy. pic.twitter.com/51NWDCoh3g — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) November 11, 2018

What an absolutely bizarre situation for both teams. Why Alabama players would waste their time arguing after blowing out the Bulldogs is simply beyond me. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Four Won’t Make SEC Fans Happy)

They just blew them off of the field. Why waste a second of your time arguing?

Having said that, major props to that coach who just came out of nowhere throwing f-bombs around like they were going out of style. Something tells me Nick Saban might not be too pleased when he sees the tape.

Oh well, the Tide just keep rolling!

